March 19, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Government has established a “Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF)” to help affected patients of this pandemic in the province of Sindh.

According to Additional Finance Secretary Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, the fund details are as under:

Sindh Bank Limited I.I. Chundrigar Road Karachi, title Government of Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF), Account No. 03015594456100.

In this regard, the deduction on account of contribution will be made at source from the salaries of the officers / officials for the month of March, 2020 in advance and will be deposited in Government of Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF) at the rate given as under:

BPS-01 to 16 rate of deduction 5%, BPS 17 to 20 10%, BPS-21 25%, BPS-22 100% and Minister/ Advisors 100%.

