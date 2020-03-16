﻿Coronavirus: LG dept to purchase over one million soaps and distribute among people

March 17, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that to counter the situation caused by the spread of novel Coronavirus, the Local Government Department has decided to purchase more than one million soaps and distribute it among the public as one of the basic preventive measures.

He said that the Sindh government would take all those possible imperative steps that would be necessary to keep the people safe from the caronavirus. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Shah said that directives had been issued to every union council and union committee to purchase soaps worth Rs 1 lakh.

The minister said that the soaps would be purchased and distributed among the public soon, so that its use could help protect people to some extent from the effects of caronavirus. He said that campaign regarding distribution of soaps would be publicized largely through media so that people could get it easily as soon as possible.

Shah said that in the first phase, all Union Councils would purchase soaps worth Rs1 lakh, after which gradually, if needed, the campaign would be extended. There are 1175 Union Councils and 351 Union Committees in Sindh province.

Shah further said that people should not be worried about the rapid spread of the caronavirus as at this moment in time the situation was under complete control, adding that the Sindh government was in a state of high alert. The provincial minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was personally monitoring all the situations and he had also issued clear instructions to all members of his cabinet in this regard. He said the only way to remain safe from getting affected by the coronavirus was to take precautions. The more careful people were, the more, they would remain safe from the effects of this novel virus, he added.

Related Posts