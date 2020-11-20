﻿(COURT): Police arrest two accused involve in double murder

KARACHI:,,, The Malir Police on Friday claimed to have nabbed two accused involved in a double murder in the name of honor from Memon Goth area of the city.

The police sources said that on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Memon Goth in which two accused identified as Ali Sher and Ahmed Ali were arrested.

The police claimed that the arrested accused had killed a woman, Farzana, and Mohabbat Jatoi in the name of honor on October 21, 2020 in the jurisdiction of Bakrani District Police Station Larkana.

The arrested accused is booked in case number 61/2020 registered in the murder case. The Larkana police have been informed about the arrest of the wanted accused.