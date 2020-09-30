﻿(Court): SHC orders authorities to implement apex court orders for removal of billboards

Karachi:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding removal of all billboards and hoardings from public buildings and properties across the megacity.

A two-member bench of the SHC, heard a writ petition, filed by Outdoor Advisement Association, through Dr Rana Khan, seeking removal of billboards. The court instructed the city authorities to remove billboards from public properties as per the apex court’s orders. It also directed the cantonment boards and private firms to implement the Supreme Court orders.

The petitioner stated that there are many places where billboards are still installed in violation of the Supreme Court order and requested the court to order the authorities to order their removal. He said that administration should be directed not to violate the orders of the Supreme Court.

“If it is going against the orders of the Supreme Court, then you should approach the Supreme Court,” the court maintained. The court also remarked that it can only oblige them to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court.

The policy of demolishing billboards as per the order of the Supreme Court is clear, the petition said, adding, the policy of removing billboards from private and public places will be different. He said authorities were also removing sticker-like advertisements on the walls.

On August 8, the Supreme Court had ordered removal of all advertising billboards all over the city. An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had given the order while hearing a case pertaining to illegal installation of billboards on public and private properties as well as roads across the metropolis.