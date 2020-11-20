﻿(COURT): SHC orders KDA to provide pensions, funds to retired employees

KARACHI:,,, Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to ensure provision of pension and other benefits to all retired employees.

A high court bench heard a petition filed by retired employees of KDA against non-provision of pension and other funds by KDA. The court lashed out at KDA Director General, Nasir Abbas Soomro, for not providing pensions to retired employees. “All retired employees should be given pension even after taking loan,” court orders.

DG KDA stated that there was shortage of funds due to Covid19. At which, the court remarked: “You are getting salary and benefits, but there is no fund for pension.”

Director Finance of KDA sought two weeks to resolve the issue of retired employees’ pensions. The court sought a report from KDA by December 8 and adjourned the hearing of the case till 8th December.