﻿(COURT): SHC orders KDA to provide pensions, funds to retired employees

Karachi
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on ﻿(COURT): SHC orders KDA to provide pensions, funds to retired employees

KARACHI:,,, Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to ensure provision of pension and other benefits to all retired employees.

A high court bench heard a petition filed by retired employees of KDA against non-provision of pension and other funds by KDA. The court lashed out at KDA Director General, Nasir Abbas Soomro, for not providing pensions to retired employees. “All retired employees should be given pension even after taking loan,” court orders.

DG KDA stated that there was shortage of funds due to Covid19. At which, the court remarked: “You are getting salary and benefits, but there is no fund for pension.”

Director Finance of KDA sought two weeks to resolve the issue of retired employees’ pensions. The court sought a report from KDA by December 8 and adjourned the hearing of the case till 8th December.

Related Posts

﻿State should not be in a state of war with media: moot told

PPI News Agency

﻿Another economic loss in pipeline as transporters continue strike

PPI News Agency

COVID-19 induced crisis likely to reduce upcoming mango export

PPI News Agency