﻿CRICKET: England announce ICC Women’s World Cup squad

DUBAI: Heather Knight will lead the England side to the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand as they attempt to take their fifth title as England women announced a strong 15-member squad and two travelling reserves for the 2022 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. All-rounder Emma Lamb, who made her debut in international cricket last summer, has been named in the squad for the marquee event.

The squad has as many as eight players from the World Cup-winning campaign at home in 2017. The 24-year old Lamb, who made her debut during the final ODI of the Ashes series, makes it to the squad. She was the leading run-getter for England A in the tour of Australia and had also performed well domestically, notably in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Lamb will serve as backup to Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill. “Emma Lamb, a consistent performer across domestic cricket, comes into the squad after making her international debut last summer and offers multiple options with the bat and as an all-rounder with her off-spin bowling,” Jonathan Finch, the director of England women’s cricket, said.

“The England Women’s A series that ran alongside the Ashes enabled a wider group of players to compete for a place in the squad which has made for some tough calls on selection.”

From the ODI team that played in Australia in the Ashes, Sarah Glenn and Maia Bouchier miss out. Mady Villiers, who was also part of the squad for that series, will be a travelling reserve alongside Lauren Bell. England start their campaign with the match against arch-rivals Australia on March 5 in Hamilton.

England squad: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.