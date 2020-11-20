﻿(CRIME): Malir police capture wanted drug dealer

Karachi
KARACHI:,,, The Malir City police on Friday claimed to have arrested a ‘wanted’ drug dealer from Aaso Goth area of the city.

According to police sources, a team of Malir city police conducted a raid at Asoo Goth area of the Malir and arrested a wanted drug dealer Matloob alias Gujjar.

The police said that the accused is a professional drug peddler and had been jailed for several times, however, two other cases were registered against the accused at Malir city and Al-Falah police stations. The police claimed the accused used to supply different drugs to its addicts.

