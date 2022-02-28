﻿CS sees Balochistan’s future is bright

PANJGUR: Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana, has said that the future of Balochistan was bright, adding that conducive environment was essential for the development of any area.

These views were expressed by him while talking to delegations of social and political personalities, representatives of border trade union and elites of the area who called on him here on Sunday.

Rana said that government was striving to provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth, adding that no ban had been imposed to bring edible items from neighbouring country. He remarked that it was the domain of federal government to grant permission for bringing fertilizers from Iran, adding that the matter of importing fertilizer from Iran would be taken up with the federal government.

“It will be ensured to provide fertilizers to the growers at subsidised rate”, said Rana, adding that a new gate would be set up at the site of Gur along Pak-Iran border to facilitate people dwelling along the border. Directing the concerned authorities for deployment of 100 levies personnel along Pak-Iran border, he said that an amount of rupees 10 million would be allocated to facilitate levies personnel deployed along Pak-Iran border.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Planning and Development Department, Salman Mufti, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai, Deputy Commissioner, Panjgur, Abdul Razaq Sasoli, Assistant Commissioner, Panjgur, Barakat Ali Baloch and others were also present.