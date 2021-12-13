﻿CTD sees wife, brother-in-law involved in killing SBC Secretary

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) incharge Raja Umar Khattab Sunday revealed that the wife and brother-in-law were found involved in murdering Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary Irfan Mahar in Karachi.

Talking to media, he said that police and CTD had constituted teams to probe into SBC secretary Advocate Irfan Mahar’s murder case. He said: “During the investigation, it was learnt that two suspects had fled to interior Sindh. “We received information about the suspects on Saturday night that they have returned to Karachi.”

Khattab revealed that Irfan Mahar’s wife and brother-in-law were involved in his murder. “The murderer of Irfan Mahar is actually his brother-in-law. Due to domestic fights, Mahar’s wife was extremely annoyed.” Mehr was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in the first week of December. Police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident which showed armed assailants wearing helmets opened fire on the victim’s vehicle.