﻿Customs foils bid to smuggle ice crystals worth Rs260m

District
UTHAL: Uthal Customs claimed to have foiled the bid to smuggle 8.5 kilogram ice crystal methamphetamine worth Rs. 260 million in an operation conducted in Uthal area of district Lasbella in Balochistan province on Sunday, however, smugglers managed to flee.

According to a statement issued by the media cell of Collectorate of Customs, acting on a tip-off, staff of Customs Uthal chased a suspicious vehicle in Uthal area of district Lasbella, however, smugglers left the vehicle near the mountains and managed to escape.

Upon searching the vehicle, 8.5 kilogram ice crystal methamphetamine worth Rs. 260 million was recovered from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. F.I.R was lodged against unidentified smugglers and further investigation into the matter was underway.

