﻿Decision to hold students unions’ elections lauded

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman and Pakistan Quami Ittehad (PQI) Vice Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday welcomed the decision of holding elections of students unions in Sindh, saying the revival of student politics would bringing a positive and healthy change in our political culture.

He said student unions are in fact the nurseries of politics and leadership. He said the decision to revive student unions in Sindh is a welcome step. All other provinces should follow suit. He said the student unions should not become ‘B teams’ of political parties.

Altaf Shakoor said that for augmentation of democracy in the country, the revival of democratic activities in educational institutions is a must. He said to cultivate a better leadership for future, the elections of student unions should be held not only in Sindh but also in other provinces on regular basis. He said the present political leadership has become a dead wood and to groom a fresh, energetic and young leadership holding of regular elections of student bodies is necessary.

He said the students should also study the burning problems of the nation and country besides their academic books and they should be given the right to take part in electing their own leaders. This is the only way to give this nation a continuous supply of visionary, able, energetic and corruption-free leadership. He said the elections of student unions promote positive activities in the educational institutions and discourage the negative ones. He said Pasban wants to encourage the common man to take part in politics and reach assemblies.

Altaf Shakoor said that the PPP, PML-N, MQM-P and now the PTI have accepted the right of students to elect their own unions, but corrupt elements and people belonging to Wadera and the elite class sitting in these parties don’t want to see the young people leading the country and they have taken no practical efforts for holding elections of student unions.

Altaf Shakoor said that had the dictators not banned student unions and violated law and constitution and uphold of merit in Pakistan today this country would have been ruled by an able, clean and honest leadership. He said these elements wrongly think that with the revival of student unions, the educational institutions would face lawlessness. He said their notion is wrong because students today are more aware and more sophisticated and they believe in a healthy competition but they have no platforms to raise voice for resolving the issues of youth and hence their capabilities are being not properly channelized.

He recalled that when he, himself, was the president of the Union of the NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, the trend of copy culture and hooliganism in hostels ended and the issues of fees and transport were resolved and the NED University was listed among the best educational institutions of Pakistan.