﻿Demand to complete lingering Green Line project

January 19, 2020

Karachi:Citizens have demanded of the federal and provincial government of Sindh to complete the lingering project of Green Line rapid bus project at an earliest.

An inordinate delay in Green Line rapid bus transit project of the megacity has become a nuisance for commuters, and residents of affected areas. It has also affected traffic flow in a busy midtown area of the megacity.

One of the busiest sections of megacity roads, M A Jinnah Road from Mazar-e-Quaid to Capri Cinema, has been closed for several months, as snail-paced speed of work on this crucial project is being ignored by both provincial and central government. The area witnesses clouds of dust, free flowing gutter water on broken service road and rippling traffic jams.

Moreover, illegal bus terminals at Taj Complex area of M A Jinnah Road and adjourning streets of another perpetual nuisance of citizens and the government and transposers are not ready to shift this illegal bus terminal to M-9 Superhighway, despite clear directives of the Sindh High Court several years ago.

The citizens and commuters have requested the concerned authorities of federal and Sindh government to take notice of this serious issue and get completed lingering sections of Green Line near the Mazar e Quaid and also shift illegal bus terminals from Taj Complex and adjoining areas of Saddar to main bus terminal of M-9 near Suhrab Goth.

