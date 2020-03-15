March 16, 2020

NAUDERO:The activists of Awami Workers Party and members of Mazdoor Ittehad took out a large rally which after marching through various main thoroughfares culminated at local press club where the participants also held protest demonstration here on the occasion of International Day of Rivers.

They were holding large banners and flags in their hands and also shouting slogans in favour of their demands.

Sahab Khan Shaikh, Mumtaz Sethar and others said while talking to reporters that we demand to save rivers from pollution. They said gutter water should be released into rivers. They said that criminal FIRs should be registered against all those who are involved in this malpractice.

They said water is life and should be treated as such. They also demanded due water share according to Water Accord which will ensure prosperity and help in alleviating poverty in Sindh.

