﻿Dipl: (Pakistan, Morocco agree to further deepen bilateral ties in myriad of fields)

February 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Morocco have agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation in myriad of fields, including security cooperation, joint training and counter-terrorism domain.

An understanding to this effect came during Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meetings with Morocco’s Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of the Administration of National Defence Abdellatif Loudiyi, and Inspector General of Royal Armed Forces General Abdelfattah Lourak in Morocco.

According to a Radio report, during the meetings, matters pertaining to mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation, and regional peace and stability were discussed.

Talking to them, the Army Chief said that Pakistan has and will always stand with Morocco even in most difficult times.

Later, speaking at Royal College of Higher Military Education in Morocco, the army chief shared his views on “Emerging Security Environment and its Challenges, security situation in the region and Pakistan’s contributions in war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan being the frontline country against terrorism, rendered sacrifices and contributions against the global menace for a peaceful region and world. The Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Morocco on an official visit for four days.

