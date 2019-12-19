﻿Dipl: (UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on right to self-determination)

December 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD:The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right of self-determination and re-establishing the legitimacy of the oppressed Kashmiri people struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

Adopted by consensus, the resolution, which was co-sponsored by 81 world countries, has called on these countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram after passage of the resolution said we are taking to highlight plight and case of Kashmiri people at the United Nations as reasserting the legitimacy of the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people based on their inalienable right to self-determination is one of the series of steps.

Related Posts