﻿DS Public Health Engineering transferred

QUETTA:,,, Deputy Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Prosecution Department.

Ismail Ibrahim (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Culture and Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Inter Provincial Coordination (I.P.C) Department while Muhammad Ali (BSS/BS-18), Under Secretary, Culture and Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Acting Deputy Secretary, Culture and Tourism Department vice Ismail Ibrahim, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department.

Separately, Mohammad Asif Balal Lodhi (PAS/BS-20), awaiting posting in SandGAD, has been posted as Director General, Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Balochistan against an existing vacancy, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan.