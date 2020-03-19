﻿Edu: (IIUI commences online classes for students of Tehfeez, Qirat amid coronavirus crisis)

March 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD:International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has commenced online classes for the students of Tehfeez and Qirat amid coronavirus crisis.

According to a report quoting head of the Faisal Masjid Islamic Center, Dr Zia-ur-Rehman, the center started classes to ensure safety of the students keeping in view the global pandemic.

He said 85 students of total 8 classes of different stages had been taking classes of Tehfeez and Qirat.

