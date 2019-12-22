﻿Encroachments around ASH hamper ambulances movement

December 22, 2019

KARACHI:Encroachment and illegal parking around Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Karachi is not only hampering the movement of ambulances carrying patients with emergency requirements but also causing inconvenience to the visitors and the hospital staff.

The illegal parking and encroachments at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital are causing a serious nuisance to the visiting patients, their attendants and medical staff..

Sources at ASH told PPI that some private rescue organizations had established ambulance counters outside the health facility. The encroachments have caused constant road blockages in rush hours and it has also become much difficult for the ambulance drivers to shift injured and other patients to the hospital.

Meanwhile, rickshaws and taxi drivers have also established their permanent stands around the hospital with nexus of traffic police officials. The visitors and medical staff have been facing problems due to constant road blockages and encroachments outside the hospital.

Sources further said Provincial Minister for Local Government and Anti-Encroachment Cell of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) needs to resolve this issue on permanent basis so as to end patients’ miseries.

Medical Superintendent, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Nadeem Rajput, was not available for the comments.

