﻿Excise police recover 90 bottles of liquor

December 29, 2019

KARACHI:On the directives of Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Department of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department achieved a major breakthrough.

A team from the Excise Department Karachi, led by AETOs Wasim Khuwaja and Fawad Shah, searched a suspicious Murad Khan near Dolmen Mall. During the search, two bottles of foreign liquor were recovered from the possession of accused Murad Khan. Later on the suspect’s lead, 88 bottles of foreign liquor were recovered from his residence at Hub River Road. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here on Sunday, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary, Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, and Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui extended their congratulation to the team for successful operation and expressed their hope that they would continue their efforts against drug dealers in the future as well.

Related Posts