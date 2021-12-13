﻿Fawad, Farrukh appointed for talking lies: Marri

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that PTI government has appointed federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib only for talking lies with the people.

She said that all the records of Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the election funding and bank accounts are present in the Election Commission of Pakistan while PTI kept hidden the bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan and ruling party is running away to face the illegal foreign funding case. This she said in a reaction of PTI’s federal ministers press conference in a statement issued hereon today.

Ms Marri said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf received more foreign funding from Indians and Jews during elections and even Imran Khan received secret funds from them on the name of Shaukat Khanum hospital through cheques. She added that the opponents of Pakistan Peoples Party were funded by Osama bin Laden and the Indians and government of PTI was blackmailing the Election Commission of Pakistan for suspension of the judgment in prohibited foreign funding case.

She further said that PTI had also kept dozens of bank accounts hidden from the Election Commission of Pakistan. While asking the question from government, she said on which basis did Indians and Jews funding the ruling party of PTI.