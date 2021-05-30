﻿FM: (Turkish President lauds Pakistan’s unflinching support to oppressed Palestinian people)

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD:Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday applauded Pakistan’s unflinching support to the oppressed Palestinian people.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who called on him at the presidential palace in Ankara. Discussing bilateral relations, the Turkish President said his country will host the seventh meeting of Pakistan Turkey high level strategic cooperation council.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong relations and share identical views on a host of issues. He appreciated the Turkish President’s categorical stance on Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

