January 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:In Gilgit-Baltistan, weather has further chilled after receiving fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature in Skardu, Gupis and Bagrote was recorded -8 degree centigrade on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the first flight from Islamabad to Gilgit has also been cancelled due to inclement weather.

