National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Islamabad

﻿Governor: (Govt’s policy of zero tolerance to eliminate corruption from system: Ch Sarwar)

December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government has adopted the policy of zero tolerance to eliminate the scourge of corruption from the system.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Lahore, he said India has fought three wars with Pakistan but it failed to achieve anything.

He said Pakistan will give a tit-for-tat response in case of any aggression from India. He said that anti-Muslim legislation is being carried out in India.

Related Posts