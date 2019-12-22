﻿Governor: (Govt’s policy of zero tolerance to eliminate corruption from system: Ch Sarwar)

December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government has adopted the policy of zero tolerance to eliminate the scourge of corruption from the system.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Lahore, he said India has fought three wars with Pakistan but it failed to achieve anything.

He said Pakistan will give a tit-for-tat response in case of any aggression from India. He said that anti-Muslim legislation is being carried out in India.

