﻿Govt working with stakeholders for better health service: Minister

February 16, 2020

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Sindh government is working with other stakeholders to provide better health services to the people of the province and this sector is being improved on priority basis.

This he said while addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan Life Savers Program”, jointly sponsored by the Sindh government and Agha Khan University Hospital. The seminar was slso attended by a large number of doctors, including parliamentary secretary on local bodies MP Saleem Baloch, and Agha Khan University professors. In the seminar, a briefing was given on training in life-saving in medical colleges and universities all over Pakistan, including Sindh.

Baloch further said that Sindh government was doing a significant job in the health sector for the people of the province. He said that Sindh government had made every possible effort to provide better health services in far flung areas of the province and to achieve this goal, the government was coordinating with several NGOs across the province.

Related Posts