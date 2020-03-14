﻿Health: (Calm, calculated and deliberate response need of the hour to fight coronavirus: Dr Zafar)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza has called upon the South Asian nations that a calm, calculated, and deliberate response is need of the hour to fight coronavirus.

He was speaking at a video conference of SAARC countries to devise a joint strategy to protect people of the region from falling prey to COVID-19.

Stressing the need for prevention and caution, the Special Assistant strongly advised against panic. He said Pakistan was amongst the first few countries to undertake a joint evaluation of the state of preparedness to cope with health emergences in the context of international health regulations 2005.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Mirza said Pakistan diagnosed cases have been isolated and contacts are being traced proactively. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally overseeing these efforts.

Highlighting Pakistan’s response strategy, Dr Zafar Mirza said it has four pillars, which include governance and financing, prevention, mitigation, and communication.

He said we have decided to close all our educational institutions for three weeks, entire western border for two weeks, restrict international flights to three airports only and ban all large public gatherings, reinforced screening measures at the airports and at the ground processing.

He informed the participants that National Disaster Management Authority has been mandated and command and control centres have been established at federal and provincial level for effective coordination and surveillance at all levels.

