﻿(Health): CHK raises corona patients’ bed capacity to 173

KARACHI:,,, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) management has raised the coronavirus patients’ bed capacity to 173 from 88 after rise in the virus cases.

Additional Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Ismail Memon, while talking to PPI on Friday, informed that a number of high-dependency unit (HDU) beds had been increased to 140 from 56 while 33 others were in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He informed that number of beds had been increased after sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Karachi and other cities of Sindh province.

He further informed that COVID-19 triage testing for outdoor suspected patients were being conducted from 09:00am to 09:00pm on daily basis while round the clock COVID-19 tests were also being performed in emergency department for indoor suspected patients.

Dr Memon said that the hospital urgently needed 200 skilled nurses, 100 paramedics, 48 doctors and others staff to deal with corona emergency and a formal request had already been sent to high ups of Sindh health department.