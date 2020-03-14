﻿Health: (NCC vows to utilize all out resources to protect people from coronavirus)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:The first meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus, held in Islamabad, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilize all out resources to protect people from the killer bug.

The meeting was chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza who is also convener of the committee.

He told the meeting that Coronavirus is a national challenge and implementation of joint National Action Plan is being ensured to cope with the situation.

He said so far twenty nine cases of the pathogen have been reported in Pakistan. He said people should take precautionary measures rather than becoming afraid of the situation. He said Ministries of Health, Information and ISPR will keep the public updated on situation.

The meeting was informed that provinces have started implementing the decisions made in NSC meeting. It was attended by DG ISPR in person and provincial chief ministers through video link.

