﻿(Health): SHCC conducts trainings sessions of hakims and homeopaths

KARACHI:,,, Directorate of Clinical Governance, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC), in collaboration with Federation of Sindh Homeopathic Associations (FSHA) arranged the first training session on minimal service delivery standards for homeopathic healthcare establishments at Pakistan Central Homeopathic Medical College, Nazimabad.

The event was attended by more than 250 registered homeopath doctors of Karachi Division. SHCC CEO Syed Baqar Raza Rizvi in his speech elaborated the functions and current activities of the Commission.

Director Clinical Governance and Trainings Dr Ahmed Raza Kazmi advised participants to proceed for the provisional license soon after the training session. He also discouraged beyond scope practices.

Deputy Directors Dr Faiza and Dr Zainab of SHCC answered the queries. The FSHA members prof Ikhlaq, Dr Tayyab, Dr Zaheer, Dr Aslam Khan (Member of Council for Homeopath), Dr Bokhari and Dr Imran in their speeches gave the message to all the participants for ethical practice and to implement the standards at their area of practice.

Similarly, Directorate of Clinical Governance and Training also organized training sessions for hakims at DHA Karachi. The training was provided on minimum service delivery standards of Tibbe- e- Unani.

Upto 40 Hakims registered with SHCC participated in the training. Deputy Director Trainings, SHCC Dr Zainab Hasan and Assistant Director Tibb, Ms Reema Dildar introduced the functions and mandate of SHCC and gave training on Minimum Tibb standards.

On the other hand, Directorate of Anti-Quackery visited 141 clinics in this week and sealed 48 quack clinics while a total 3,885 were sealed across the province till date. The Directorate of Complaint has registered a total 152 complaints so far out of which 111 complaints are disposed of, 33 complaints are under process while 8 are sub-judice.