﻿Indian army kills five more Kashmiris; All Parties Hurriyat Conference denounces brutal act

KARACHI: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts.

According to a Kashmir media report, the troops martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district. They also martyred one youth during an operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders, Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Imtiaz Wani have said that India’s cruel tactics cannot change the reality of Kashmir dispute.

The APHC-AJK leaders in their separate statements in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the five Kashmiri youth who were martyred by the Indian troops in Pulwama and Budgam. They deplored that India had intensified its atrocities in the occupied territory and were killing innocent Kashmiri youth during the so-called cordon and search operations, which was condemnable.

The Hurriyat leaders urged India to give up its oppressive policy towards Kashmir and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination. They lamented that the Indian troops were committing genocide of the Kashmiris to convert the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority.

They said that India had kept Hurriyat leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youths in jails and the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste as the people of Kashmir would, one day, get rid of Indian subjugation. The Hurriyat leaders demanded the United Nations to take notice of the atrocities committed in the occupied territory by the Indian troops, saying that implementation of the UN resolutions was the only solution to the Kashmir dispute.