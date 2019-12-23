﻿(Industrial units closed as gas crisis intensifies in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh)

December 29, 2019

LAHORE:Several industrial units in Lahore and Faisalabad on Sunday remained closed as gas crisis has continued to persist in parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

The crisis has intensified following increase in demand of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) due to drop in temperature across the country.

The domestic sector is also facing extremely low gas pressure, creating difficulties for the people in cooking food and performing other related operations.

Related Posts