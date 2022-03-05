﻿Info Minister seeks consensus to tackle extremism

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday stressed for consensus to tackle the menace of extremism.

In a tweet today, he said the cooperation of the parliament and the judiciary is essential in taking major steps against extremism. Fawad said the biggest reason behind terrorism is extremism which is used by the enemy as a weapon. He said the reason behind extremism is that the pulpit, educational institutions and the police stations have not fulfilled their responsibilities.

On the other hand, death toll in the devastating bombing inside a mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar has risen to 56, with over 190 people injured. The blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

Special Investigation Team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two suspects in connection to investigation of previous day’s blast. Seven shells of 9MM pistol have been collected from the place of the incident while police have also recorded statements of the injured.