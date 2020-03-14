﻿IOK: (Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IOJ and K)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Sunday.

According to reports, the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Watrigam area of the

Meanwhile, India’s infamous National Investigation Agency arrested two Kashmiri youth in Handwara.

The youth identified as Nazir Ahmed Wani and Bashir Ahmed Wani were arrested during door to door raids in north Kashmir.

