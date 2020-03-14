﻿IOK: (IOJ and K court unjustly frames charges against Yasin Malik, others)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:An anti-terrorism court in Jammu has unjustly indicted Kashmiri freedom leaders in a fake case registered against them over thirty 30 years ago.

According to reports, charges were framed against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Javed Ahmed Mir and Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi without giving them their legal right to defend themselves. The denial of right to defense alongwith the Court’s observation that India’s Central Bureau of Investigation ‘appears to have supported allegations against the accused’ has drawn wide criticism from legal experts who have termed it a biased approach of judiciary against the Kashmiri leaders.

