﻿IOK: (Sikh DSP along with two local youth detained in IOK)

January 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), belonging to Sikh minority community has been detained along with two other men by Indian police in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to a report of KMS, DSP Devinder Singh was detained along with two local youth, Naveed Ahmad Shah and Rafi Ahmed, by a police team headed by DIG South Kashmir, Atul Goyal at Mir Bazaar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

The police team intercepted DSP’s vehicle and arrested him along with Naveed and Rafi without any reason. Later, police claimed that the detained Sikh police officer was allegedly supporting mujahideen in the Kashmir valley.

However, observers, who have a close watch on the Kashmir’s freedom struggle and the tactics used by Modi-led Indian government to suppress the movement, believe that the detention of the police officer was made because of his religious background.

The communal Hindu government, the observers added, is not ready to trust Muslim and Sikh community members in forces and is getting rid of them on one charge or another.

