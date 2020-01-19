﻿IQRA University launches fully funded PhD scholarship

January 19, 2020

Karachi:IQRA University has announced a fully funded PhD scholarship program.

After launching foreign PhD post-doctoral program for the first time in the country, IQRA University again took a lead among all private sector universities of the country to launch a fully funded PhD scholarship for meritorious PhD scholars in the disciplines of Business Administration, Computer Science, Telecommunication and Education.

Describing it as a major step in promoting the research culture in the country, varsity’s President and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Wasim Qazi informed that the selected PhD scholars will get a monthly stipend up to 60,000 PKR.

“IQRA University has taken noteworthy steps for the promotion of research culture in the country. The private sector must come forward. We can achieve the goal of social and economic progress through promoting higher education and quality research”.

Related Posts