﻿Irate man kills sister, her alleged paramour

JACOBABAD:An irate man killed a man and a woman in the pretext of Karo-Kari within the limits of Maula Dad police station on Tuesday.

The accused, Himath Ali Brohi, killed his sister Gul Nisa and Mir alias Mohammad Ishaq Brohi in village Imamuddin Brohi after accusing them of being Karo-Kari, a notorious tradition of honour killing prevalent in Sindh. The accused fled to unknown destination after committing the crime.

The police rushed to the scene on information, shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. The police said that an investigation into the double murder had been started besides conducting search for the accused killer. A mourning atmosphere was prevalent in the village due to ghastly murders.