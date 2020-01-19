﻿JI appeals CJ to take suo moto against KE

January 19, 2020

Karachi:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appealed to the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo moto against Karachi Electric (K-E) for violating consumers’ rights.

In a letter to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Hafiz Naeem said that in contravention to basic human rights given in Constitution of Pakistan, power entity KE has not yet materialized its obligations to restructure its power supply and safety system, correct billing process, and investing agreed 361 million dollar on structural upgrading in three years period and further generating 1,300 megawatts (MW) electricity.

The letter said K-E in case of less gas to power plants, instead to running them on furnace oil opts for power load shedding for long hours.

In addition, federal government supplies 650 MW to K-E on ‘nominal rates’ but the power entity bills its consumers on furnace oil cost, which is sheer violation of law, the letter said.

Moreover, K-E has not yet repaid Rs22billion billed to then consumers wrongly, though the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has already directed the KE to pay back this amount to its consumers. However, the KE has gotten a stay order on this matter, the letter said.

KE’s other anomalies include double bank charges, meter rent and not installing gadgets meant to measure generation of power on furnace oil and gas mix ratio, the JI leader complained.

Furthermore, it was binding on K-E to lay copper made wire Aerial Bonded Cables but entity is installing aluminum made wire. Power entity has also removed copper wire network from its system to gain further on cost.

The letter said now, power tariff is being increased by Rs 1.50 per unit monthly on basis of Fuel Adjustment Charges and Rs 4.90 per unit on quarterly adjustment base. This will be a hard blow to consumers, who are already braving a very high power tariff.

Related Posts