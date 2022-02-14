﻿Kamyab Jawan Program termed a milestone for economic uplift

KARACHI: Kamyab Jawan Program will prove a milestone in sustainable economic development of Pakistan and provision of enormous employment opportunities to youth of the country.

The views were expressed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing a joint press conference here at Sindh Assembly Building on Sunday.

They said that the entire world was facing issue of ballooning inflation and rising prices of essential commodities due to implications of Covid-19 pandemic and enhancing income resources, engagement of youth in economic activities and promoting entrepreneurship were only viable options to deal with the situation.

SAPM Usman Dar said that Rs 5 billion had been disbursed to youth of Sindh under Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) and thousands of young entrepreneurs have started business in the province and become source of employment to thousands others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to ensure maximum relief to masses particularly by providing financial opportunities to the youth which could serve as the growth engine for the country, Dar said adding that PM Khan further directed that youth of Sindh should not be left alone. Efforts were underway to ensure disbursement of Rs. 6 billion more under KJP to youth of Sindh in the current year, Usman Dar said and urged youth of Sindh to take benefit of the program.

“I will visit different districts of Sindh to meet youth and impart awareness about KJP projects to them,” he added. SAPM said that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and MNA Aftab Siddiqui played significant role for relief and rehabilitation of cooperative market of Karachi where 500 shops turned to ashes in an incident of fire and now the market has been restored on self help basis due to efforts of MNA Aftab Siddiqui.

The traders affected by the fire were in need of assistance and federal government would extend financial assistance through KJP to alleviate their difficulties, Dar assured. Employment opportunities in Sindh were also created through skill development scholarships while 11000 households took benefit in the third phase of the program, he said adding that youth of Sindh was given significant representation in Sports program as well. Usman Dar informed that federal government is going to launch ‘Kamyab Pakistan Program’ within the month under which youth will be issued interest free loans amounting from Rs. one lac to 5 lac.

Haleem Adil Sheikh speaking at the occasion said that PM Imran Khanled federal government’s programs were also benefiting people of Sindh who were neglected and deprived of all right and facilities by Sindh government as PPP government only believed in corruption and nepotism. Haleem Adil said that KJP will extend its outreach to every district of Sindh and from the next month and youth of the province would start availing its benefits.

Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed grief over killing of 5 people including a police officer (SHO) in Nawabshah in result of firing by people belonging to Zardari community. Ali Hassan Zardari who is right hand of Asif Zardari was behind the crime and wanted to usurp land belonging to Bhand community, he alleged.

Mashooq Bhand who moved the court against illegal occupation of land was shot dead while injured people were not allowed to reach hospital for medical treatment, he said adding that Bhand community was protesting against the tyrannical act of Zardari while the local police and administration was supporting the culprits.

“Sindh Assembly has become house of assassins as murderers of these five people, and Nazim Jokhio and Fehmida Sial were sitting in the assembly,” he lamented and demanded that FIR must be registered against the involved persons including Ali Hassan Zardari. The opposition leader said that he would write a letter to prime minister for deputing Rangers in the area for protection of innocent citizens and to form a Joint Investigation Team to probe into the issue. Earlier daughters of Sindh were being molested and killed in educational institutions and now they are killing poor farmers, he added.

Haleem Adil while referring to cases of harassment in universities said that Perveen Rind was protesting for justice, two female students of Benazir University- Nousheen and Namarta- were killed and hanged in hostel and recently issued DNA report speaks a lot. In Naukot town two girls were abducted, molested and disgraced by influential persons, he added.

Honour of daughters and lives of citizens were unsafe and insecure in Sindh and Bilawal Zardari was planning to march towards Islamabad, Haleem Adil said adding that PTI is exposing Zardari mafia that was behind crime and corruption in Sindh. He urged masses in Sindh to join movement of PTI so that tyrannical rule of Zardari in Sindh could be brought to its logical end and justice could be delivered to the citizens of the province.