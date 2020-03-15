﻿KE energizes new grid station

March 16, 2020

Karachi:K-Electric’s Chief Generation and Transmission Officer, Dale Sinkler officially energized the new 220kV grid Station located in New Port Qasim which is the 10th 220 kV grid station in K-Electric’s (KE) fleet. This follows the recent construction and energisation of the 220 kV Surjani and 132kV Gulshan grid stations under the USD 460 Million TP-1000 transmission enhancement Project.

Reiterating the power utility’s commitment to strengthening power supply for its customers, Dale said, “We are progressing swiftly with the TP-1000 project which on completion, would upgrade KE’s transmission capacity through an additional 1,000 MVA. Thus far 940 MVA have already been added to our network and energising this 220 kV New Port Qasim grid, located at the heart of a key industrial zone in Karachi, is in line with our vision of driving Pakistan’s progress by powering Karachi’s industrial and commercial prosperity. ”

This is another milestone in an on-going stream of investments of over USD 2.4 billion undertaken by K-Electric since 2009 across the electricity value-chain. The constant upgradation of its transmission network would help meet the growing load demand of the city.

The USD 460 MN, TP-1000 project was initiated at the end of 2015 in collaboration with Siemens Germany/Pakistan and will enable K-Electric to transmit additional 800 MW through seven new grid stations. The Project comprises of a new 220kV and 132kV network, an expansion plan for 21 existing grid stations and a Disaster Recovery Centre for emergencies. Six of the grid stations have already been energized in Federal A and Federal B area, Surjani, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and Valika while 27 power transformers have upgraded the grid stations in KDA, Defence, Gharo, Surjani, Jacobline, Landhi, Orangi, Jauhar, Malir, Old Town and Hub.

