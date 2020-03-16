﻿KE geared up to maximize customer facilitation amidst COVID-19 outbreak

March 17, 2020

KARACHI:K-Electric is committed to ensuring seamless customer support in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, whilst taking all necessary precautions and safety measures. The power utility is working according to stipulated World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, to ensure the safety of its employees as well as its customers.

KE has enhanced its customer service capabilities and will continue to serve customers and cater to their queries and complaints. However, given the current circumstances, and Government directives to minimize non-essential human interaction, customers are strongly encouraged to avoid visiting the power utility’s Customer Care Centers in the interest of the safety of all involved, including themselves. In view of this developing situation, KE has increased the number of alternate touch points and customers are urged to contact the power utility by accessing the KE website at https://ke.com.pk or by calling the 24/7 call center on 118.

The health and safety of KE employees as well as customers is a primary focus at K-Electric and the company has ensured the isolation of all critical sites including power stations and load dispatch centers. KE is also working in close coordination with the Government of Sindh to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all critical sites such as hospitals, health and rescue services, water pumping stations and other key government functions.

KE routinely conducts health checks of its employees and has ensured that its sites are hygienic and free from contamination and compliant with the guidelines issued by WHO along with the Government of Sindh. The power utility has also implemented a robust business plan and is in constant liaison with the Government and the Ministry of Health to ensure continued operations and customer facilitation as the situation develops.

Customers are requested to get registered with KE, by texting REG (space) [your 13 digit A/C #] and send this SMS to 8119. This reduces their need to be physically present at the power utility’s CCCs for their queries or complaints. Queries and complaints can also be routed through KE’s social media platforms or via the KE Live mobile app which is a self-service solution.

Related Posts