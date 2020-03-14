﻿KP: (Coronavirus: High Dependency Units established in 26 hospitals of KP)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:High Dependency Units have been established in twenty-six hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in of coronavirus outbreak.

This was stated by Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir while addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Sunday.

He said the task force under chairmanship of Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation of coronavirus in the province.

