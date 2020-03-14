National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Islamabad

﻿KP: (Coronavirus: High Dependency Units established in 26 hospitals of KP)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:High Dependency Units have been established in twenty-six hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in of coronavirus outbreak.

This was stated by Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir while addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Sunday.

He said the task force under chairmanship of Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation of coronavirus in the province.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner