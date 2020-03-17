﻿KP: (Govt working on emergency basis to counter challenge of coronavirus in KP: CM)

March 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has said that the government is working on emergency basis to counter the challenge of coronavirus in the province.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Wednesday, he advised public to adopt precautionary measures and limit their movements in this regard.

He said all restaurants, hotels, beauty parlors, hair dressers, wedding halls have been closed for fifteen days henceforth both in urban and rural areas. He also announced closing of offices of all ministers except health and information departments.

Related Posts