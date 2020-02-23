﻿KP: (Rescue operation underway to recover stranded labourers in mine collapse in Buner district)

February 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Rescue operation is underway to recover the stranded labourers in mine collapsed in district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to reports, teams of Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 are participating in the operation. So far, nine dead bodies of labourers have been recovered from the debris.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced five hundred thousand rupees financial assistance for families of the deceased and one hundred thousand rupees for the injured of the incident.

Related Posts