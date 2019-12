﻿KU awards 28 PhD, 27 MPhil, two MS Course Work degrees

December 25, 2019

Karachi:The Advanced Studies and Research Board, University of Karachi, has awarded 28 PhD, 27 MPhil, two Master of Surgery Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Bibi Fatima (Chemistry), Shahid Hussain and Tariq Javed (Zoology), Muhammad Aasim Jaleel and Syed Imran Haider (Sociology), Syed Adnan Ali (Statistics), Hassan Bin Asif and Arsalan (Chemistry [HEJ]), Syed Zia Abbas Rizvi (Applied Economics [AERC]), Hira Mujahid and Sadaf Majeed (Economics), Amber Ghani and Syeda Auj Kamal (Usool ud din), Nisar Akhter (Quran and Sunnah), Muhammad Imran (Islamic Studies [SZIC]), Hina Zaheer and Inamullah Khan Khudi (Mathematics), Sarwat Akhtar and Shahana Khanum (Urdu), Saif ul Islam (Islamic History), Abdul Malik (Marine Biology), Farah Nisar (Botany [ISHU]), Dr Farrukh Khawer (MBBS) and Aneela Shaheen (Microbiology), Muhammad Jahangir (Physics), Jamil Ahmed Khan (Political Science), Shumaila Burney and Tehmina Khan (Public Administration).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the MPhil degrees awarded to M. Arif Nizam, Sadaf Nazir and Anila Rafi (Chemistry), Sadaf Tahir (Zoology), Mehreen Zaheer, Anum Kalim and Syeda Rafia Zehra Rizvi (Pharmacognosy), Uroosa Ejaz and Zoha Naqvi (Microbiology), Asma Shamim (Pharmacology), Sheikh Umair Ali and Ramsha Khan (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Nida Ali Memon (Biochemistry), Hassan Ali, Sumera Shezadi, Syed Sibt-e-Hassan and Fazeelah Munir (Chemistry [HEJ]), Syeda Afsheen Sohail (Mass Communication), Arsalan (Commerce), Muhammad Adnan (Mathematics), Abdul Haseeb Khan and Kashif Ilyas (ISPA), Sana Jamil (Clinical Psychology), Tehmina Aman (Marine Biology), Madiha Mubeen (Psychology), Ambreen Mehboob (Food Science and Technology), and M. Shahbaz Khan (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management).

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad further said that the MS Course Work (30 credit hour) degrees were awarded to Bilal Ahmed Mufti and Hammad Khalid (Geography [GIS]).

