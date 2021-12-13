﻿Let’s Dream Again: Golfers support education at TCF’s 18th Annual Golf Tournament

KARACHI: On a beautiful Sunday morning, more than 140 passionate golfers came together at the Karachi Golf Club to support education for the less privileged at TCF’s 18th Annual Golf Tournament. The tournament was hosted by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) – a leading non-profit organization that builds and operates schools in the urban slums and rural areas of Pakistan – to raise funds and bring less privileged children back to school amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Now in its 18th year, TCF’s Golf Tournament was played under a Texas Scramble Format while strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines. Siddiqsons Team Abdul Rahim, Qazi Amir Hussain, Yashal Shah and Omar Khalid emerged as winners of the tournament while Team Zee Zafar Mehmood, Abdul Rehman, Irfan Rashid and Humayun Zafar secured the runners-up title.

The tournament was also attended by Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and Trade Director Pakistan, as the Chief Guest who also distributed prizes during the presentation ceremony. He commented, TCF’s commitment to providing education to under privileged children throughout Pakistan is phenomenal. The transformational impact that this has on so many pupils is changing their and their families’ lives for the better.”

“I am so thankful to the golfing community for their support in generously donating to TCF. The funds raised will help a large number of deserving kids and allow TCF to continue to reach more and more young people.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra, TCF’s Co-Founder and Director said, “Every year, our incredible community of golfers gather to put up a great game of golf whilst also creating life-changing impact for less privileged children. With their generosity and support, we are bringing vulnerable children back into their classrooms after the COVID-19 crisis and reigniting their dreams! I am very grateful to all the participants, the Karachi Golf Club Team and our sponsors, who made this event a success yet again!”

The categories in the competition were winner, runner up, nearest to pin and hole in one. The main sponsors of the event were Bank Al Habib, KIA Motors Pakistan, Bacha Party, Bank Albaraka, Dubai Islamic and Samba Bank.

About TCF: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a strong advocate of the belief that a truly informed and educated society forms the foundation of a progressive state and instills in its citizens the ability to adapt and evolve with changing times. It is a non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education. 26 years later, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged and is educating 275,000 students across 1,687 schools in Pakistan.

The TCF model focuses on providing quality education through purpose-built schools located in the heart of Pakistan’s urban slums and rural communities. The organization ensures that girls represent nearly 50% of overall student enrolment. To magnify its impact, improve enrolment and quality of education, TCF is also adopting Government schools across Pakistan. www.tcf.org.pk