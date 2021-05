MIRPUR KHAS:A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a tree outside his home in Jhuddo Town.

According to details, a 34-year-old man, Bhemraj Kolhi, committed suicide by hanging himself in a tree in village Ghulam Muhammad Memon near Jhuddo city. The police reached on the spot and brought the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. It is pertinent to mention here that Kolhi’s wife Laxmi, 30, had also committed suicide by consuming poison a couple of days ago.