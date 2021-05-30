﻿Man found dead one day after her wife committed suicide

JHUDO:A man was found hanged to death on Tuesday near Dighri town one day after her wife allegedly committed suicide in Jhudo.

According to rescue sources, the man, identified as Bhemraj Kolhi, 34, was found hanged to death with a tree in village Ghulam Mohammad Memon near Dighri town. Police rushed to the scene on information, shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.

The police said that an investigation into the incident had been started. A mourning atmosphere was prevalent in the native area of the deceased. It may be noted that a day earlier, her wife Lakchhmi allegedly committed suicide in Jhudo.