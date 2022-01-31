﻿Marriyum blames PTI govt for urea shortage

LAHORE: Holding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the urea shortage in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday wondered how would the farmers be able to meet the wheat production target when they did not have urea with them.

“The shortage of urea is due to the ‘corruption’ of ‘Imran mafia’,” she alleged in a statement. Marriyum further claimed that the price of urea, which under the last PML-N government was available at Rs2,400, had now far exceeded Rs10,000.

She also slammed the government for failing to control the hoarding of the medicine prescribed for the treatment of fever of the coronavirus patients. “It is a matter of great shame that when cases of the pandemic are on the rise in the country, the drug has suddenly disappeared from the market,” she regretted, and added that the government was complicit in that.

“There are no jobs for the masses, no medicines for the patients, no urea for the farmers, no flour to eat and no sugar to sweeten drinks under the PTI government,” PML-N spokesperson said, adding it is extremely shameful. She was of the view that actually it was the present government that must leave now since ‘the selected’ prime minister Imran Khan by creating gas, electricity and other crises had only filled the pockets of his favourites.