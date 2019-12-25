﻿Mayor Karachi visits Mausoleum of Quaid

December 25, 2019

KARACHI:Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar laid floral wreath on the grave of founder of the country Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar along with Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, parliamentary leader in the city council Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) central Rehan Khan, chairman DMC west Izhar Ahmed Khan and other city council chairmen and members paid a visit to grave of Quaid-e-Azam and laid flowers.

On the occasion, talking to media persons, Mayor said that we have gathered here on the birth anniversary of a great leader of the subcontinent. “However, it is not enough to lay flowers on his grave but we need to follow his sayings and adopt his vision on the federal and provincial level while formulating our policies”, he said

Replying a question, he said if invited, he will go to meet the Prime Minister during his visit to the megacity, Karachi.

Related Posts