﻿Menace of traffic jam outside the major hospitals needs attention

January 18, 2020

KARACHI:Illegal parking of rescue ambulances outside the three major hospitals Karachi including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre , National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH), causing grave nuisance for patients as well as medical staff.

Some private rescue organizations have established ambulance counters outside the major health facilities with support of traffic police. The encroachments have caused constant road blockages in rush hours and it has also become much difficult for the ambulance drivers to shift injured to patients to these hospitals.

The rickshaws and taxi drivers have also setup their stands outside the hospitals with nexus of traffic police officials. The visitors and medical staff have been facing problems due to constant road blockages and encroachments outside the hospitals.

The constant road block and traffic jams have made it difficult for ambulance drivers carrying injured people to enter the hospitals. Some encroacher has also established their stalls in front of NICH main entrance gate which has become a serious nuisance for visiting patients.

Rehan Ahmad, a patient admit in JPMC’s emergency ward, while talking to PPI, said that he had to wait for half-an-hour to enter the hospital because of the traffic jams caused by encroachments and illegal parking outside the hospital.

He demanded of Sindh government to resolve this issue on permanent basis so as to end patients’ miseries. Executive Director, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Seemin Jamali was not available for comments.

